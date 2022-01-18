A high-flying lawyer who was “uncontrollably sobbing” due to a stressful job and “intolerable workload” could win MILLIONS.

A high-flying lawyer who has been’sobbing uncontrollably’ due to a stressful job and an “intolerable workload” could win MILLIONS.

A top lawyer has filed a lawsuit against a high-flying law firm for causing the stress that ended her career. She “sobbed uncontrollably” because of her “intolerable” workload.

Joanna Torode, a 46-year-old barrister, claims that working for international law firm Ropes and Gray was so “horrific” that she had a nervous breakdown and cried at work.

She claims that an “exodus” of coworkers left her with an “unrelenting” workload, and that she was frequently the last one to leave at night.

She had an emotional breakdown over Christmas 2017, according to the court, and has been unable to work since being admitted to the hospital in April 2018.

The former lawyer is now suing the company for damages after her promising legal career was cut short.

Ms Torode, from Whitechapel, East London, is suing the law firm for at least £200k, but her claim for the loss of her “substantial” salary could be worth millions.

The US firm is fighting the damages claim, claiming that Ms Torode was expected to work long hours as a high-earning City lawyer.

They also deny that her workload was ever excessive, claiming that she was “overly focused on promotions.”

Ropes and Gray also claim that she cried during the holidays because she was passed over for promotion while her coworkers advanced.

Ms Torode began working as a specialist in financial crime and money laundering regulation at the firm’s Ludgate Hill offices in June 2017, according to the High Court.

Her barrister, Jeremy Hyam QC, told the court that she was hired as an “employed barrister” by the firm’s “government enforcement” team.

However, only two and a half months later, her team experienced an “exodus,” with several colleagues leaving to join another firm.

Mr Hyam claims that as the team’s only English-qualified lawyer, she was suddenly saddled with a “significantly increased workload and responsibility.”

Her working conditions had become “chaotic, stressful, and pressurized,” and she had informed her boss that she required assistance.

“Not only would she frequently be the last lawyer on her floor to leave in the evening, but she would also frequently work over weekends,” he told the court.

“However, the intensity and pressure of her work were significantly increased due to the lack of effective junior and senior level support, as well as the lack of effective teamwork.”

“By late November and early December 2017, the claimant was exhausted and showing early signs of major depression, with her mood deteriorating.”

Mr Hyam said she was “visibly upset” when she was told she wouldn’t…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.