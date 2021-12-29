A historian, Hallie Rubenhold, claims she was trolled for revealing that Jack the Ripper’s victims were not prostitutes.

‘We’re missing a real trick in the way we’re teaching history,’ the social historian believes, adding that it should focus more on human beings.

After 15 weeks, historian Hallie Rubenhold’s popular podcast Bad Women: Jack the Ripper Retold aired its final episode.

The podcast is based on her best-selling book The Five, which explores the lives of five women murdered by Jack the Ripper in Victorian London.

Despite its success, Rubenhold is relieved to no longer have to face the Ripperologists every week, who are enraged that the social historian discovered that the majority of the five women were not prostitutes, despite popular belief.

“It’s absolutely exhausting,” she admits. “Every Tuesday when a new episode comes out, I’m trolled.”

Critics can “tear people down for no good reason” on social media, but the social historian believes the real problem is that she dared to re-examine history and write a new, more accurate account of what happened.

“What it boils down to is that people believe they have the right to own the past… History is highly emotive because it is a tool that we use to make sense of our own lives in various ways.

It’s the lens through which we see the world.

People become enraged when their filter is removed because it gives their lives meaning.”

Rubenhold’s respite will only last until she faces her next group of armchair detectives.

Dr. Hawley Crippen, who murdered his wife Belle Elmore in the early 1900s, is the subject of her new book, which she is currently working on.

“For over a century, [she]has been demonized and blamed as the victim of her own murder.”

This reveals a lot about Edwardian culture.

It says something about us now, as well as about us in the twentieth century, and it says something about true crime.

“I think it’d be fascinating to look into all of this.”

Rather than reciting dates and world events, Rubenhold has always focused on the human side of history.

She believes that going back in time and uncovering the truth can help explain today’s society and even dispel prejudices against marginalized groups.

“I was attempting to establish a point.”

