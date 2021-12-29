A hit-and-run suspect in Wilton Manors is accused of ‘leaving the scene after two children, ages 5 and 6, were killed,’ causing court chaos.

A hit-and-run suspect from Wilton Manors has been charged with ‘leaving the scene after two children, ages 5 and 6, were killed,’ causing court chaos.

At his court hearing on Wednesday, SEAN Charles Greer, who has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident that killed two children and injured four others, had an outburst.

Before being taken out of the courtroom, the 27-year-old got into an altercation with a corrections deputy.

He charged at the deputy and said, “You can’t make me…”

Greer’s removal from the scene continued the proceedings.

Greer admitted to deputies that he was on probation at the time of the accident.

Investigators discovered his 2009 Honda Accord sedan.

Physical evidence led detectives to Greer, 27, who was arrested Tuesday evening.

Witnesses at the scene said the children were struck by a speeding driver who had gone around a stopped bus.

A witness stated, “He was impatient and went around the bus.”

Andrea Fleming, six, and Kylie Jones, five, died at the scene.

According to CBSMiami, Draya Fleming, Laziyah Stokes, Johnathan Carter, and Audre Fleming were transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

According to Local 10, the other children, whose ages range from one to nine, were taken to a local hospital.

One of the children is in critical condition, while the other is in fair condition and the third has been released.

“This is a heartbreaking evening for everyone – family, friends, and our first responders,” Broward Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Miranda Grossman said.

“He went straight for the kids when he cut in front of me,” said bus driver Selvin Arjun.

When Arjun saw a gray Nissan swerve in front of him, he said he let two passengers off the bus.

He said, “I’m not sure if he couldn’t control the car because he was going fast, but he drove straight into those kids.”

“How can you run someone over, even an animal, get out and look, then get back in the car and keep driving?” a witness questioned.

On Twitter, the Wilton Manors Police Department confirmed that traffic was shut down between the 2600 and 1900 blocks of Northwest Ninth Avenue.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.