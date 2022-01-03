A horrifying moment occurred when a mother lied to the police in order to protect her boyfriend, who had murdered her 11-week-old baby boy.

After her twisted boyfriend killed her 11-week-old son by smashing his head against a hard surface, a mother lied to police over and over again.

On Channel 4’s 24 Hours in Police Custody, Lucci Smith, 29, tells detectives at Cambridgeshire Police that she cares more about baby Teddie than “anything in the world.”

Kane Mitchell, 31, murdered baby Teddie in November 2019 and has a “catalogue” of injuries dating back to his birth.

When the fatal injuries were discovered, Mum Lucci was on her way to school, but she didn’t immediately seek medical help.

Teddie was “gripped hard,” “shaken vigorously,” and “had his head struck against a hard surface,” according to his injuries.

Detectives compared his injuries to those of Baby P, who had a fractured skull, a bleed on the brain, and several broken bones, according to a post mortem.

Lucci was asked by detectives how her son sustained those injuries during an interview and said “no idea” before denying that she had “covered” for her partner.

She was pressed further on her tumultuous relationship with Mitchell, who initially denied assaulting her.

When Smith was asked how Teddie died, he replied, “If there was, I would say because he’s my son at the end of the day and he means more to me than anyone.”

Officers apprehended the couple shortly after he was taken to the hospital, with both exploding and swearing at the officers before crying.

Mitchell reacts angrily to officers who suggest he harmed the baby in the two-part series, yelling, “How dare you, I resent that!”

The number of injuries inflicted on Teddie astounded DI Lucy Thomson and the rest of her team.

Experts determined that the baby suffered horrific injuries in at least five separate violent incidents since his birth in August 2019.

Smith was found guilty of child cruelty after a trial, but acquitted of charges of causing or permitting death and serious injury.

The judge gave her a two-year community service order, noting that she had already served several months in prison while awaiting her trial.

Smith “cared about… and loved” Teddie, according to the court, and Mitchell was an “overbearing partner.”

Mitchell, who was not the toddler’s father, was sentenced to life in prison for Teddie’s murder, with a minimum sentence of 18 years.

“This was a tragic and terrible case in which an 11-week-old baby lost his life at the hands of…,” said Detective Inspector Lucy Thomson, who led the investigation.

