A host of quirky products claim to soothe your spine, including a bra that could BANISH back pain

This bra is designed to give extra support to large breasts and the back without underwiring, says the maker. It has extra-wide padded straps, with cotton and Lycra to provide support.

‘A lot of women with large breasts become round-shouldered and can suffer neck, back and shoulder pain as a result,’ says Sammy Margo. ‘A bra like this can make a world of difference by offloading the weight, but you must make sure you get the right size.’

Professor Hughes adds: ‘A good bra can take pressure off the back. This one fastens at the front so I would anticipate this would make it easier for wearers with back pain to put on and take off.’

A stick-on patch that contains activated charcoal and delivers heat to the lower back to relieve aches and pains. The heat is said to last up to 16 hours.

‘This product is brilliant as the heat it gives off helps relieve muscle spasms by increasing blood flow to the affected area,’ says Sammy Margo. ‘I use them a lot at my practice. It is best used 36 hours after an injury. Before that, cold compresses are more effective.’

‘This is great for providing portable drug-free pain relief,’ adds Professor Hughes. ‘We know heat can increase blood circulation and ease aches and pains, and various actions such as applying heat, cold or even rubbing the skin can distract from pain and stop pain signals being sent to the brain.’

This rollerball helps massage hard-to-reach areas of the back. This model also dispenses topical gels or massage oil (not supplied) through the rollerball head. It claims to be ‘ideal for deep tissue massage’ and to ‘instantly relieve muscle tension’.

‘This is good if you live alone and don’t have anyone to massage your back, as it has a long stick which allows you to get at hard-to-reach areas,’ says Sammy Margo.

‘The rolling ball massage action helps with pain — the act of rubbing the skin acts as a distraction. It also increases circulation, which helps healing.’

Professor Hughes adds: ‘Massage and rubbing any painful area definitely helps ease pain, but how effective a device like this would be depends on the strength of the person using it.’

A curved D-shaped back stretcher you lie on face up. It has a central support and three adjustable arch levels. The maker says that using it for five minutes twice a day can help relieve chronic back pain. It claims that gravity stretches your body when you lie on it.

This, they say, gently decompresses the discs in your vertebrae, helping to realign the spine, relieving tension and pain.

‘Although it looks like a torture instrument, this is based on sound principles — that lower back pain originates from stiff facet joints — these are found on either side of the vertebrae in the back,’ says Professor Hughes.

‘These facet joints allow bending and side movements and they stiffen up as you get older, so this lifting and stretching movement would encourage mobility and prevent stiffness.’

Sammy Margo adds: ‘Spending eight hours slumped in a C-shape over a desk means you are compressing muscles, tendons, ligaments and discs in the back.

‘Using a device like this has completely the opposite effect and stretches you out in the other direction.

‘Research has shown that stretching can alleviate back pain. I’d say this would be more effective than just lying out to stretch on the floor.’

Each strut on this wooden rack contains two beads that ‘push’ up the vertebrae in the back to stretch them as you lie on it and move around.

The maker claims that the device mirrors the natural curvature of the spine and relieves pressure on the joints.

Professor Hughes says: ‘This looks desperately uncomfortable and I’d say that if you have significant back pain, the amount of hardness and pressure this exerts could make your condition worse. Having said that, if you’ve just got a tight back and want to use it for massage it could work for that, but there are cheaper devices that would do the same thing.’

Sammy Margo adds: ‘This doesn’t look comfortable — a bit like lying on an abacus.’

This tilting, rounded device fits beneath the sacrum, the wedge-shaped bone at the base of the spine. The maker claims that lying on it restores mobility, activates deep muscles and stretches out the lower back.

‘This is a bit like a wobble board you balance on — you can use it to do exercises which will strengthen your core and lower back, easing pain,’ says Sammy Margo. ‘But it is expensive for what it is.’

Professor Hughes adds: ‘This wouldn’t be as much use for upper or mid-back pain but would be effective for pain at the base of the spine, as it will strengthen the pelvic muscles and lower back.’

A small, stick-on posture corrector you place on the skin on your upper back between your shoulder blades. Every time you slouch or slump, it vibrates to remind you to sit up straight.

An accelerometer senses when you are not sitting upright. It links to a phone app so you can track your posture and recommends ways to help you change it.

‘I’m impressed that the device not only reminds you to sit up straight but also comes with an app and exercise plan,’ says Professor Hughes. ‘It is the same principle as the Alexander Technique, a postural training programme. Improving posture can have a significant effect on reducing pain.’

Sammy Margo adds: ‘About 80 per cent of back pain patients I see have problems related to posture. They have sedentary jobs and spend too much time slumped forward in front of computers.’

This is based on the principles of transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), a well-established drug-free way of relieving pain, and the maker claims this device provides fast-acting portable relief. This cordless gadget is attached to the skin with reusable gel pads so you can wear it out. It is said to work by blocking pain signals to the brain.

‘TENS machines are used widely in hospitals and physiotherapy clinics for pain relief and there is lots of evidence that they are effective,’ says Sammy Margo. ‘They create a tingling sensation in nerves, which distracts you from pain. This is a handy machine, as it is wearable.’

Professor Hughes adds: ‘The good thing is that the body doesn’t appear to get used to its effects so you can keep using it.’

This week: Crohn’s disease

In 1932, Dr Burrill Crohn and two fellow American gastroenterologists published research into inflammatory bowel disease. Its significance led to Crohn reluctantly having his name linked to the new condition the trio had discovered.

Throughout Crohn’s long medical career he insisted on calling the disease regional ileitis. He felt his name only became eponymous with it because it was alphabetically before fellow researchers Ginzburg and Oppenheimer. The disease causes inflammation in part of the gastrointestinal tract, which runs all the way from the mouth to the anus via the gut.

Its trigger is unclear but it is thought genetic or environmental factors play a part. It is often diagnosed in the under-40s and is slightly more prevalent in women. One in 650 people in the UK are affected.

Symptoms include abdominal pain, diarrhoea and weight loss. It cannot be cured but can be managed with steroid tablets and even surgery to remove part of the gut.