In exchange for a meal, a hotel and pub chain is giving away a free night’s stay.

During January, Oakman Inns is running a promotion in which you don’t have to pay for your double or twin hotel room if you spend £120 on food and drink in one of their 14 hotels across the country.

Each of the Oakman hotels is either tucked away in the countryside or close to town centers, and the boutique-style rooms often include features like exposed brickwork, original beams, and roll-top baths.

In the north, hotels near Warwick Castle, nestled in the Cotswolds, or ideally situated to explore famous towns like Windsor, Woburn, and Oxford are available, while in the south, hotels near Warwick Castle, nestled in the Cotswolds, or ideally situated to explore famous towns like Windsor, Woburn, and Oxford are available.

Each hotel’s pub and restaurant serves breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner.

All of the dishes are prepared and cooked on site, with the freshest ingredients sourced as locally as possible.

The offer is valid from Sunday to Friday until January 31, 2019, and is subject to availability.

There is no breakfast included.

Standard rooms are available as well as upgrades.

For more information, call 01442 890844 or visit https://www.oakmaninns.co.ukhotels.