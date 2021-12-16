A house fire in Decatur, Georgia claimed the lives of at least five people, including two children.

According to reports, a terrifying house fire killed at least five people, including two children, this morning.

Officials with the DeKalb County Fire Department said ten people were inside the house when the fire broke out.

As crews raced to the scene around 12:20 a.m. today, authorities said children were inside the building.

Octavia Cooper, a grieving grandmother, told CBS46 that the inferno claimed the lives of five of her relatives.

“I lost my daughter, two grandchildren, and two brothers,” she explained.

“I had to go to the hospital to ID my grandbaby,” she continued.

Octavia claims she has no idea what started the fire.

Two of the victims were children, according to WSB-TV.

At 12:20 a.m. local time, firefighters were dispatched to a home in Decatur’s Janet Lane neighborhood.

According to 11 Alive, three people are being treated in hospitals, while two others were checked on the scene.

The identities of the five victims are not yet known, according to police.

As the investigation continues, the cause of the fire is unknown.

