A Houthi attack in eastern Yemen claimed the lives of four civilians.

A rocket attack by Iranian-backed Houthi militias in eastern Yemen killed at least four people and injured six others on Sunday.

Local sources told the country’s official SABA news agency that the Houthis targeted a public market in the Usaylan district of Shabwa province.

Following the attack, a fire broke out in a nearby gas station, causing extensive damage to the area.

The Houthis have not yet issued an official statement.

Since 2014, when Houthi rebels took control of much of the country, including the capital Sanaa, Yemen has been engulfed in violence and instability.

According to UN estimates, a Saudi-led coalition aimed at restoring the Yemeni government has exacerbated the situation, resulting in one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80% of the population, or about 30 million people, in need of humanitarian assistance and protection, and more than 13 million in danger of starvation.

*Zehra Nur Duz is the author of this piece.