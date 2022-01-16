A huge Pacific volcanic eruption has reduced the threat of a tsunami.

The threat of a tsunami has subsided as a result of a massive Pacific volcanic eruption.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The tsunami threat posed by a massive undersea volcanic eruption in the Pacific began to fade Sunday, but the extent of the damage to Tonga remained unknown.

The spectacular eruption that occurred Saturday evening was captured on satellite images, with a plume of ash, steam, and gas rising like a mushroom above the blue Pacific waters.

As far as Alaska, a sonic boom was heard.

Tsunami waves slammed against the shore in nearby Tonga, sending people fleeing for higher ground.

Tonga’s internet was cut off as a result of the eruption, and friends and family members around the world are still trying to contact each other to learn if anyone was hurt and how much damage was done.

Even official government websites and other sources remained unchanged.

Aid agencies reported that Tonga’s air and water were still being affected by thick ash and smoke, and that residents were being advised to wear masks and drink bottled water.

The National Tsunami Warning Center’s tsunami warning coordinator, Dave Snider, said it was “humbling and frightening” to see a volcanic eruption affect an entire ocean basin.

The tsunami waves reportedly damaged boats as far away as New Zealand and Santa Cruz, California, but there was no widespread damage.

Snider predicted that the tsunami situation in the United States and elsewhere would improve.

Tsunami warnings had been issued previously for Japan, Hawaii, Alaska, and the Pacific coast of the United States.

The eruption reportedly caused a magnitude 5.8 earthquake, according to the US Geological Survey.

Tsunamis caused by volcanoes rather than earthquakes, according to scientists, are relatively uncommon.

A tsunami warning has been issued for the entire archipelago, according to the Tonga Meteorological Services, with waves measuring 80 centimeters (2.7 feet) according to data from the Pacific Tsunami Center.

The New Zealand Tonga Business Council’s chairwoman, Rachel Afeaki-Taumoepeau, expressed hope that the tsunami waves were relatively low, allowing most people to get to safety, though she expressed concern for those living on the volcano’s closest islands.

She stated that she had not been able to contact her Tonga friends and family.