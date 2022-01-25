A ‘human smuggling’ boat carrying 40 people capsizes off the coast of Florida, prompting a massive US Coast Guard response.

A ‘human smuggling’ boat carrying 40 people capsizes off the coast of Florida, triggering a massive US Coast Guard response.

A RESCUE mission has been launched after a suspected human smuggling boat carrying 40 people capsized off the coast of Florida, prompting a massive US Coast Guard response.

The boat capsized on Saturday night about 45 miles east of Fort Pierce Inlet State Park in Florida, according to officials.

A good Samaritan alerted the Coast Guard on Tuesday after rescuing a man clinging to a capsized boat, according to authorities.

The boat left Bimini, Bahamas, on Saturday night with 39 people on board, the survivor told Coast Guard officials.

According to officials, the boat capsized due to bad weather.

No one on board was wearing a life jacket, the survivor told officials.

The US Coast Guard said in a statement that “coast guard air and surface asset crews are actively searching for people in the water,” and that the incident is a “suspected human smuggling venture.”

