A hunger strike has begun by the wife of a detained Tunisian politician.

A hunger strike by the wife of a detained Tunisian politician has begun.

Noureddine Bhairi, Saida Akremi’s husband, was admitted to hospital after his health deteriorated.

Tunisia (BIZERTE)

In protest of her husband’s continued detention, the wife of a Tunisian politician began a hunger strike on Thursday.

Saida Akremi, whose husband Noureddine Bhairi is the Ennahdha party’s deputy chairman, told Anadolu Agency that security personnel at the hospital where her husband was transferred refused to feed her.

“I went on a hunger strike to protest my husband’s continued incarceration and the denial of food to me,” Akremi explained.

After his health deteriorated as a result of his hunger strike, Bhairi, 63, was transferred to Habib Bougatfa Hospital in the northern city of Bizerte.

“Despite the fact that I was denied food, I was not subjected to any pressure or mistreatment by the hospital’s medical staff or security officers,” Akremi said.

She went on to say that she tried to persuade her husband to end his hunger strike, but he was adamant.

His doctor, Hatem Ghadoun, issued a warning on Wednesday, stating that his condition is serious due to his hypertension, diabetes, and heart problems.

On Monday, Interior Minister Taoufik Charfeddine accused Bhairi of being involved in terrorism-related activities for allegedly issuing false identity documents to a Syrian couple while he was justice minister, with one of the individuals previously linked to terrorist cases committed outside of Tunisia.

The Ennahdha party, which is the largest in the now-suspended Tunisian parliament, has called for Bhairi’s immediate release, holding President Kais Saied and Charfeddine responsible for his well-being.

On July 25, last year, Saied deposed the government, suspended parliament, and assumed executive authority.

While he claims his “exceptional measures” are intended to “save” the country, critics accuse him of plotting a coup.

*Ahmed Asmar in Ankara contributed to this article.