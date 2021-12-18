A Japanese Muslim convert teaches his students about Islam.

A Japanese Muslim convert teaches Islam to his students.

Yamamoto, a professor at Istanbul’s Marmara University, claims that his goal is to raise Muslim intellectuals.

Turkey, Konya

After converting to Islam and settling in Turkey over a decade ago, a Japanese academic now teaches religious education to Muslim converts from his homeland in Istanbul.

Kayyim Naoki Yamamoto spoke about how he came across Islam and converted while visiting Konya in central Turkey for the International Conversion Congress.

Yamamoto, 32, said the moral and social teachings of Islam had a profound impact on him, and he converted 12 years ago.

Then he went to Istanbul to study Turkish, Arabic, and Persian, as well as the Quran and Islamic studies, in order to learn history, law, and Muslim rules.

Yamamoto, who continued his education at Istanbul’s Marmara University, stated that the number of Muslims in Japan is increasing year after year.

“Becoming a Muslim in Japan is simple,” he said, “but living as a Muslim is crucial.”

“In Japan, there is a severe lack of information about Islam.

“It’s difficult to maintain a Muslim identity.”

“Becoming a Muslim made me truly happy,” he explained. “Now I have a project where I bring converted Japanese people to Turkey and teach them Islam and cultural studies.”

“Turkish, Arabic, and Persian are also taught.

We’re bringing up Muslim intellectuals and providing them with an education.”

One of Yamamoto’s students, Hussein Jumpei Watanabe, said he converted to Islam five years ago after being influenced by the suffering of Muslims in Syria and Iraq.

“I came across Islam while trying to learn more about them.”

In Turkey, I’m learning the language, and in my own country, I’m working on a master’s degree in social sciences.

I’ll tell people about Islam when I return to Japan,” he said.

*Ali Murat Alhas is the author of this article.