A Japanese panel makes recommendations for a stable imperial succession.

After marrying commoners, a government panel recommends allowing royal females to keep their status.

Faced with the imperial challenge of preserving the royal family’s heredity in Japan, a government commission has proposed two solutions.

After Japan’s parliament passed a non-binding resolution in 2017 urging the government to come up with a stable imperial succession plan, the government appointed the panel, which is led by former Keio University President Atsushi Seike.

The panel recommended that female members of the imperial family who marry commoners be allowed to keep their royal status, as one of two recommendations presented to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday.

Adoption of children is also prohibited by imperial law.

According to Kyodo News, the second recommendation permits male heirs “from previous branches to be adopted into the imperial family.”

Japan would have to revise its 1947 Imperial House Law in order to implement the two recommendations.

The goal of the move is to prevent the number of eligible heirs from decreasing.

Emperor Naruhito of Japan, who is 61 years old, has three heirs: his younger brother Crown Prince Fumihito, 56, his nephew Prince Hisahito, 15, and his uncle Prince Hitachi, 86.

According to Japanese imperial law, a male who has an emperor on his father’s side is only eligible for the thrones.

Female members who marry a commoner outside of the royal family lose their royal status.

However, the panel deferred reaching a decision on specific succession measures.

The panel stated that “the issue should be judged in the future” when asked whether women or matrilineal imperial members will be eligible to ascend the throne.

Princess Mako, emperor Naruhito’s niece, married her sweetheart in October and flew to the United States, where they are currently settled.

The panel also suggested that succession discussions “should be postponed until Prince Hisahito reaches the age of marriage, as engaging in the debate now could destabilize the throne,” according to the panel.

“Women would not be given a choice about whether or not to stay in the imperial family after marrying a commoner, and descendants of former branches adopted into the imperial family would not have the right to succeed to the throne,” the panel recommended.

