A Jets starter is back in the lineup, but an offensive line insurance policy is on hold.

A woman has turned to the internet for help after her boyfriend was caught looking at naked photos of other women while standing next to her.

The woman claims she and her partner have been together for about two years and are happy and in love.

Despite this, she caught him staring at inappropriate images while standing beside her.

When she confronted him, he agreed to stop and said he would only do it alone.

She felt disrespected when she walked into their family bathroom and discovered him watching porn on Reddit.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the woman is now seeking advice from Mumsnet users.

He occasionally looks at explicit content in the bathroom (Image: Getty ImagesiStockphoto)

“Help me get him to understand how disrespectful this is,” she wrote. “Early on, I discovered he’d been looking at nude women while on the toilet and in bed beside me..”

“I asked him to stop behaving this way, and he agreed..”

I don’t mind him watching porn as long as he’s alone.

“

The woman revealed that she examined his Reddit account and discovered that he visits sex pages up to ten times per day.

She continued, “There were a couple of instances of him commenting on women’s videos as well.”

“He doesn’t think it’s a big deal, and he thinks I’m being stingy.”

“I despise it, and I can’t seem to persuade him that it’s inappropriаte and disrespectful.”

Many Mumsnet users have agreed with her prediction and advised her to end the relationship since she posted it.

Although some speculated that he was attempting to keep it from her sight.

“But accessing porn when he goes to the bathroom, or when you’re sleeping… Isn’t he trying not to see in front of you?” one wrote.

“So that’s all right, I suppose?” said another. “But he wasn’t wаtching it next to you, he was wаtching it in the privacy of the bаthroom,” added another.

Mumsnet users warned that the man was a “sex addict.” (Photo: Getty ImagesiStockphoto)

