A journalist named Nylah Burton has sparked outrage after joking that The Queen should have died instead of Betty White.

A JOURNALIST has been slammed for suggesting that The Queen should have died instead of Betty White in jest.

Nylah Burton, a freelance journalist who has written for publications such as Bustle and The New York Times, has deleted her Twitter account after receiving a number of negative comments.

“BETTY WHITE IS DEAD!?! Why couldn’t it have been Queen Elizabeth?” Burton initially tweeted.

Despite the fact that her comment sparked outrage, she repeated her views on Friday evening.

“Why not Queen Elizabeth?? The universe took the wrong old white lady smdh,” she said in response to a critic.

Burton switched her account to private after the outpouring of criticism, then deleted it entirely later Friday.

The journalist, who has written for the Huffington Post, Business Insider, and Yahoo, has been chastised for what many perceive to be her vile views.

“Delete this, you disgusting piece of work,” TV host and fiery commentator Piers Morgan waded in, writing.

“What a disgusting thing to say,” Caoimhin Thomas added.

Leigh Keystone tweeted, “Just snuck in as the most vile and offensive tweet of 2021.”

“A tweet of pure nastiness and hatred from Nylah.”

“You have to feel sorry for these people and their supporters who believe such tweets are acceptable,” they went on to say.

‘Leftism’s mental illness and hatred strikes once more.”

Burton’s articles tend to focus on issues of social justice and identity politics.

“What We Lose When We Focus On Whiteness in Interracial Relationships,” she wrote for Refinery29 in a piece titled “What We Lose When We Focus On Whiteness in Interracial Relationships.”

Others, such as Chris Sauve, were enraged and suggested she delete her “miserable account,” while others believed her career was over.

Another called the tweet “racist,” implying that Vogue should respond with a statement that “racists and people who like to offend have no place in their publications.”

“They will probably say it didn’t breach any of their rules,” one wrote, referring to reports that Twitter had banned her account.

It had something to do with a white person.”

Betty White died just short of her 100th birthday on Friday morning, prompting an outpouring of grief.

After an illustrious career on TV sitcoms that spanned more than 80 years, the actress won the hearts of the nation.

Rose Nylund on the hit show The Golden Girls was her most famous role.

Betty died on December 31st at the age of 99.

She was only a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday on January 17.

Betty reflected on her upcoming special day in a final tweet before her death: “My 100th birthday… I cannot believe it is coming up.”

[…]

Latest News from Infosurhoy.