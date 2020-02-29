A judge denies bail to Genaro García Luna

MEXICO CITY.

Prosecutors in the case of former Secretary of Public Security of Mexico Genaro García Luna decided today that he must return to jail, since the defendant’s bond lacks the necessary signatures to be considered valid.

This after the defense of García Luna yesterday offered a bail for a million dollars so he could get out of pretrial detention and continue the process in freedom.

His lawyer said that the former Public Security official would have no reason to escape, since his family is in the United States and his accounts are frozen, which makes him lack financial solvency to stay out of the country.

The one million dollar bond should be signed by three other people. However, two of those people no longer want to sign the bond and the third, the prosecutors argued, is a former employee of García Luna who does not have enough income to cover the bond.

This was explained from his Twitter account Alan Feuer, a journalist for the American newspaper The New York Times that is covering the case. The prosecutors argued that there are “corrupt Mexican politicians” who have an incentive to help Garcia Luna flee the United States.

In this sense, the Mexican defense, headed by César Castro, said he wanted to know who they are referring to, since, he said, most politicians have moved away from García Luna.

From the decision of this Thursday the defense will seek to present new signatures of the bond or guarantee the previous ones. The United States justice may question the signatories to ensure they are good candidates.

García Luna is tried for conspiracy charges for cocaine trafficking and for lying to the US authorities about his past to obtain citizenship.

