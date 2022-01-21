A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Pennsylvania woman who was impaled by a beach umbrella.

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) —

(AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Ocean City after a beach umbrella became entangled in the wind and impaled a woman.

According to The Daily Times, the lawsuit filed in June 2021 claimed that Jill Mendygral’s injuries were caused by the town’s and the rental company that owned the umbrella’s negligence.

On January 10, a judge granted a motion to dismiss the claim against Ocean City.

13 but allowed the plaintiff to file a revised complaint with more information.

Mendygral, of Pennsylvania, was on the beach in 2018 when a wind advisory was in effect, according to the judge’s opinion.

According to the document, an umbrella “became dislodged from the sand and (flew) into the air, violently stabbing Plaintiff in the chest.”

She was rushed to the hospital and left with “severe and permanent injuries,” according to the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, Ocean City was aware of the dangers of open beach umbrellas in high winds but failed to warn beachgoers.

Under a provision that limits liability for landowners who make their property available for public recreational use, a judge sided with the town, which claimed it was protected by governmental immunity and owed “no duty of care to plaintiff.”

While Ocean City cannot be sued directly in this case, the judge’s opinion states that a claim against an individual employee can be filed because Mendygral “alleges vicarious liability on the part of Ocean City for the acts of its employees.”

The plaintiff has 21 days to amend the complaint by naming a specific defendant or naming “John Doe” as a defendant.

The beach in New Jersey, which is being widened, is being chewed up by a storm.