A judge has recommended that a Dauphin County prison guard stay in the case over an inmate’s death.

WILLIAMSPORT – A Dauphin County corrections officer’s attempt to be removed as a defendant in a federal lawsuit stemming from the death of an inmate in 2019 has been thwarted for the second time.

Angela Swanson’s motion to dismiss her case was denied by US Middle District Magistrate Judge William I Arbuckle on Thursday.

She is one of 55 defendants named in the wrongful death and medical malpractice lawsuit filed by Ty-Rique Riley’s parents and estate.

On Thursday, the parties agreed to dismiss the claims against corrections officer Christopher Haines for excessive force and battery.

Swanson was dismissed from the original complaint in January on Arbuckle’s recommendation.

In an amended complaint filed in April, she was named as a defendant.

Arbuckle cited allegations that Swanson:

I saw other corrections officers use excessive force and did nothing to stop them.

She also created an incident report that was purposefully vague and omitted crucial details.

He also determined that the plaintiffs had presented enough evidence to support a wrongful death claim and show Swanson was a participant in a conspiracy.

According to the judge, she has not met her burden of proving her right to immunity.

Before Brann decides whether or not to accept Arbuckle’s recommendation, she can file objections.

Riley’s death was allegedly caused by “intentional, malicious, and/or grossly negligent conduct,” according to the lawsuit.

Riley should have been taken to a hospital rather than the county jail because of his mental condition, according to the lawsuit, where he was allegedly beaten and subjected to excessive force.

The claim of what caused Riley’s death on July 1, 2019, contrasts with Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick’s ruling that the 21-year-old died of natural causes, specifically brain inflammation.

Riley was arrested on June 18, 2019, after an incident at his home in Susquehanna Twp. Riley had no criminal history.

Carmen Riley awoke around 4 a.m. to find her son holding a sledgehammer and mumbling about needing to protect his parents, according to court documents.

While Riley and his father, Thomas Matthews, were on their way to…

Latest News from Infosurhoy