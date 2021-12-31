A judge will decide whether a Shamokin councilman-elect with a criminal record is eligible to be sworn in.

A judge will decide whether or not a Shamokin councilman-elect with a criminal history can be sworn in.

SUNBURY — A Northumberland County court hearing is scheduled for Monday to determine whether Joseph J Leschinskie Jr., 37, will be sworn in as a Shamokin city councilman later that day.

The hearing was set in response to a civil complaint filed by District Attorney Tony Matulewicz on Wednesday, alleging that Leschinskie’s criminal record prevents him from serving.

Leschinskie requested a continuance of the hearing, claiming that he needed more time to prepare his defense and hire counsel, but the request was denied.

He also claimed that Matulewicz’s complaint was premature because he hadn’t been sworn in yet.

Leschinskie said he is “disappointed” that a judge would deny him time to seek legal counsel and “force me to take the hearing unrepresented legally,” despite respecting Saylor’s decision.

He is encouraging anyone who believes in the people’s will and in fair and free elections to testify at the courthouse at 2:00 p.m.

“I fully intend to carry out the people’s will (by being sworn in) Monday night,” he said.

He accuses Matulewicz of prioritizing his own interests over the rights of crime victims.

He claims that drugs are wreaking havoc on the community, pointing out that a murder suspect has been on the run for nearly four years.

“It is Tony Matulewicz, not Joe Leschinskie, who is causing irreparable harm to the City of Shamokin by being in office,” he said.

Leschinskie claims he has received death threats and accuses Matulewicz of attempting to disenfranchise the city’s voters in Facebook posts.

Leschinskie is not qualified to be a councilman, according to the DA’s complaint, because of two felony drug convictions in 2009.

In those cases, he received a two-year intermediate sentence, with the first 90 days spent in home confinement.

According to Matulewicz, the state board denied his pardon request unanimously.

In his court filing, he cited a section of the state constitution that states, in part, that no one convicted of an “infamous crime” shall be eligible to hold any office of the commonwealth or profit in it.

Leschinskie’s drug convictions, according to Matulewicz, are “infamous,” and thus the Republican is barred…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.