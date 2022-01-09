A Kashmiri journalist has been charged with a ‘criminal conspiracy.’

Sajad Gul, 28, was detained from his home late Wednesday night, according to his family.

SRINAGAR, JAMMU AND KASHMIR (Jammu and Kashmir)

Sajad Gul, a Kashmiri journalist, was detained by Indian forces on Wednesday on charges of “criminal conspiracy” and other offenses, according to his family and a police source.

Gul’s elder brother, Javed Ahmad, told Anadolu Agency that his brother was arrested on Wednesday and that when they contacted the local police station, they were told that he was being investigated for some offenses.

“We were told he was booked and we couldn’t meet him,” Javed explained.

Gul, 28, was a trainee reporter for The Kashmir Walla, an online news outlet, while also studying for a master’s degree in journalism at the University of Kashmir.

“Gul had posted a video of the protest against the killing of Salim Parray, a militant commander,” The Kashmir Walla wrote.

Parray was killed in a gunfight in Harwan, Srinagar, on the 3rd of January.

Minor protests and sloganeering took place in Hajin, north Kashmir, following the killing.”

“Another @tkwmag journalist, Sajad Gul, who recently joined, has been booked for ‘criminal conspiracy, incitement,’ and more,” tweeted Fahad Shah, editor-in-chief of The Kashmir Walla.

This is something I strongly oppose and believe should not be criminalized.

Our legal team is working to get him released as soon as possible.”

According to Anadolu Agency, a case has been filed and police are investigating, according to a police officer who requested anonymity.

“In due course, more updates will be provided,” he stated.

“CPJ is deeply disturbed by reports that Kashmiri journalist @SajadGUL_ was arrested days after posting a protest video on social media,” the Asia chapter of the Committee to Protect Journalists said on Twitter.

Gul must be released immediately and all investigations into his journalistic work must be dropped.”

Disputed territory

Kashmir, a Muslim-majority Himalayan region, is claimed by both India and Pakistan.

China also controls a small sliver of Kashmir.

India and Pakistan have fought three wars since their partition in 1947 – in 1948, 1965, and 1971 – two of them over Kashmir.

Also present were troops from India and Pakistan.

