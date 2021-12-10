A Labour MP wants to give thousands of families access to medicinal cannabis through the NHS.

On Friday, Jeff Smith will introduce a Private Member’s Bill that, according to him, will address the two main issues preventing families from receiving treatment three years after it became legal.

Thousands of people are still denied access to medicinal cannabis, despite the government legalizing the drug in 2018 after high-profile campaigns led by families of children with severe intractable epilepsy who benefit greatly from it.

Only a few prescriptions are available on the NHS, leaving some families with no choice but to pay up to £2,000 per month for private prescriptions.

Many families have been forced to turn to crowdfunding to help pay for their children’s life-changing treatment.

Jeff Smith, who represents Manchester Withington in the House of Commons, will introduce a Private Member’s Bill that, according to him, will address the two main issues that prevent families from accessing medicinal cannabis.

In addition to the specialist doctors who are currently allowed to prescribe, it would create a register of GPs who could complete training that would allow them to prescribe the medicine.

According to polling, 24% of GPs would be willing to prescribe and supervise medical cannabis treatment, with 73% open to taking on more prescribing responsibilities.

The bill also proposes establishing a Commission that will examine all types of existing evidence, including evidence from other countries, and propose a framework for evaluating cannabis-based medicines for licensing.

It would also make recommendations for how to overcome the current obstacles to NHS provision.

It will need government support to become law.

“It’s frustrating that many of those who need medical cannabis are still in a desperate situation three years after it was legalized, with hardly anyone able to get prescriptions on the NHS,” Mr Smith said. “With my Bill, I’ve tried to make common-sense proposals that I believe could move things forward.”

In the short term, it aims to increase patient access to medicines while also working to get more cannabis-based medicines.

