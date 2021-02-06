A Lan willing to play for China, says China head coach

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — Chinese national team head coach Li Tie said A Lan has expressed a strong desire to play for his side.

The naturalized player joined up with the Chinese squad, which is holding a training camp in Haikou, Hainan, on Wednesday after completing a mandatory quarantine.

In a video released on Friday, Li held a brief welcome ceremony on the training field for A Lan, also known as Alan Carvalho, before the team worked out on Thursday morning.

“We kept in good contact when A Lan was under quarantine. He has always shown a strong will to play for the national team,” Li said.

Having never played for Brazil, the country of his birth, A Lan was granted Chinese nationality in 2019 after five years’ residence in the country.

The 31-year-old Beijing Guoan striker, and Ai Kesen, also born in Brazil, were the only two naturalized players called up this time by China. Enditem