A Lanarkshire man has won the ‘biggest loser’ award after losing an incredible 19 stone.

After losing an incredible 19 stone in just three years, a Lanarkshire man has been named the ‘biggest loser.’

He’s lost so much weight since then that he’s won a ‘biggest loser’ award, and he credits the group and his consultant for changing his life, according to Lanarkshire Live.

Even though he has lost a lot of weight, he recalls how difficult it was for him to take those first few steps.

“Making the decision to join the group and begin my weight loss journey was a huge step for me – the group gave me the confidence and the push I needed,” Paul told Lanarkshire Live.

“I’ve made so many friends in the group since then, and I honestly don’t think I could have done it without their weekly support.”

“One of the most difficult things I’ve ever done was walk through those doors.”

I was self-conscious about my size and worried that I would be the tallest person in the room.

“I didn’t have to be concerned; everyone there, especially my consultant, Angela Harris, was extremely friendly.”

I was relieved to learn that my weight was kept private; I’d imagined myself having to tell everyone how much I weighed.

“They provided me with recipes and tips, and they were always there to remind me why I wanted to lose weight in the first place and how far I’d come since first walking through the doors.”

When the pandemic struck in 2020, Paul was concerned that he would fall out of step with his new healthy routine, which he had put together with the help of his group.

He was afraid that the upheaval would rekindle the bad habits that had led to his weight gain in previous years.

Paul continued, “It was a horrible feeling.”

“I had a setback in my self-esteem.

In the, I had felt so strong.

