A Lancaster County teen has been located and is safe.

A Lancaster County teen has been discovered safe by police.

A 16-year-old Lancaster County teen has been found safe, according to East Hempfield Township police.

Between the hours of 10 p.m. and midnight, Alannis DeJesus-Cruz is said to have left her home.

On Mondays, 5:00 a.m.

The incident was originally scheduled for Tuesday, according to police.

According to police, she was discovered safe and returned to her family on Wednesday afternoon.

INFOSURHOY: INFOSURHOY: INFOSURHOY: INFOSURHOY:

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy