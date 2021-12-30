A Lancaster County teen has been discovered safe by police.

A Lancaster County teen has been located and is safe.
A 16-year-old Lancaster County teen has been found safe, according to East Hempfield Township police.
Between the hours of 10 p.m. and midnight, Alannis DeJesus-Cruz is said to have left her home.
On Mondays, 5:00 a.m.
The incident was originally scheduled for Tuesday, according to police.
According to police, she was discovered safe and returned to her family on Wednesday afternoon.
