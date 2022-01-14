A ‘landmark’ defense treaty is set to be signed between Australia and Japan.

Australia and Japan are set to sign a “historic” defense treaty.

According to Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, the Reciprocal Access Agreement will strengthen security cooperation between the two countries.

On Wednesday, Australia’s prime minister announced that the two countries would sign a “historic” treaty to strengthen bilateral defense and security cooperation.

On Thursday, the Reciprocal Access Agreement will be signed at a virtual leaders’ summit.

“Australia and Japan have a special bond.

“Our Special Strategic Partnership is stronger than it has ever been, reflecting our shared values, commitment to democracy and human rights, and shared interests in a free, open, and resilient Indo-Pacific region,” said Scott Morrison in a statement.

Kishida Fumio, the Japanese Prime Minister, was scheduled to travel to the United States and Australia in mid-January, but the trip has been canceled in order to focus on a domestic resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

The “landmark treaty” will pave the way for a more extensive and complex practical engagement between the Australian Defense Force and the Japanese Self-Defense Forces.

“For the first time,” Morrison said, “it will provide a clear framework for increased interoperability and cooperation between our two forces.”

“This treaty will be a declaration of our two countries’ commitment to work together to address the common strategic security challenges we face and to contribute to a secure and stable Indo-Pacific,” says the statement.

The agreement builds on the efforts of the Quad – the United States, Japan, India, and Australia – in the Asia-Pacific region, which are concerned about China.

Canberra and Tokyo will also discuss ways to improve government-business cooperation in areas such as clean energy, critical technologies, and materials.

The AUKUS security pact was signed last year by Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom, and is seen as another attempt to counter China’s growing economic and military influence in the region.

