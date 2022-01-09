A large apartment building fire in New York City injured dozens of people.

A large apartment building fire in New York City injured dozens.

NEW YORK — Dozens of people were injured in a large apartment fire in the Bronx on Sunday, according to New York City’s fire commissioner, in one of the city’s worst blazes in recent memory.

Approximately 200 firefighters were dispatched to the Twin Park apartments on East 181st Street on Sunday, according to the FDNY.

A rescue ladder was extended up to an eighth-floor window, according to photos posted online.

According to FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro, 32 people were taken to five hospitals, the majority of whom were suffering from severe smoke inhalation.

He said firefighters “found victims on every floor and were taking them out in cardiac and respiratory arrest.”

“In our city, that has never happened before.”

We anticipate a high number of fatalities.”

Nigro compared the fire’s severity to that of the Happy Land social club fire in 1990, which killed 87 people after a man set fire to the building after a fight with his former girlfriend and being thrown out of the club.

The fire started on the second and third floors of a duplex apartment, according to Nigro.

According to him, firefighters discovered the apartment door open, which allowed the fire to spread quickly upward and accelerate the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but it is suspected to be suspicious.

The fire occurred just days after a house fire in Philadelphia killed 12 people, eight of whom were children.

Those involved in the bread giveaway during last week’s massive traffic jam will receive citations from Maryland’s governor.

Police say a woman was shot at a Harrisburg store overnight and is in critical condition.