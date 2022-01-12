A large asteroid is on its way to pass close to Earth.

A large asteroid will pass close to the Earth.

The asteroid is classified as ‘potentially hazardous’ by NASA.

TRENTON, ONTARIO

According to media reports, an asteroid the size of the world’s tallest building will pass through Earth’s orbit next week.

The asteroid, which has been given the designation 7482 (1994 PC1), is expected to fly by January.

18 but is unlikely to collide with Earth directly.

However, it will pass within 1.2 million miles of Earth, close enough to earn NASA’s “potentially hazardous” label for its “potential to make threatening approaches to the Earth,” according to CBS News.

The asteroid was first tracked by the agency in 1994.

It’s traveling at a speed of 47,344 kilometers per hour (29,418 miles per hour), and its width, at roughly two-thirds of a mile, is slightly wider than the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, which stands at 828 meters (2,716.5 feet) and is the world’s tallest building.

Asteroids speeding past Earth are nothing new; it is estimated that there are about 25,000 so-called near-Earth asteroids that are at least 500 feet wide and could be “devastating” if they collide with Earth, according to Nancy Chabot of Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory in the United States.

“We’re not talking about a global extinction event here,” she explained, “but rather regional devastation that could wipe out a city or even a small state.”

“As a result, it’s a serious issue.”

It is a genuine danger.”

In the event that an asteroid strikes Earth directly, NASA is preparing for such a scenario.

It will conduct a Double Asteroid Redirection Test in September, colliding a probe with a small asteroid called Dimorphos to see if a devastating asteroid can be deflected away from Earth.