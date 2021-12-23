A large fire breaks out at a refinery in Texas, injuring four people.

Four people are injured after a large fire breaks out at a Texas refinery.

BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — Crews were working to put out a large fire that broke out early Thursday at a refinery in the Houston area, injuring four people.

ExxonMobil’s refinery in Baytown, about 25 miles east of Houston, caught fire around 1 a.m.

According to Rohan Davis, the refinery’s manager, four people were injured, but everyone else on site has been accounted for.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said three of the injured were flown to hospitals by helicopter and the fourth by ambulance.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

According to ExxonMobil, air quality monitoring has revealed no problems.

There have been no evacuations or orders to stay put.

The refinery, which is located along the Houston Ship Channel, can process 584,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

According to the company’s website, it employs about 7,000 people.