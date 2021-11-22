A larger investment in higher education is needed to close Pennsylvania’s talent gap, according to a state university leader.

A larger investment in higher education is needed to close Pennsylvania’s talent gap, according to a state university president.

Pennsylvania’s workforce requires more educated workers, but the cost of obtaining that education in the state is out of reach for many.

It’s a dilemma that, according to the president of Pennsylvania’s state universities, is critical to the state’s economy – and one that necessitates more state investment.

“Today, sixty percent of all jobs in the state of Pennsylvania require some kind of higher education,” said State System of Higher Education Chancellor Dan Greenstein at the Pennsylvania Press Club luncheon on Monday.

“Gues? Fifty percent of adults in Pennsylvania have some form of higher education.”

Worse, he claims that the gap is widening as demand for workers with advanced degrees rises and enrollments decline.

The 14 state universities’ enrollment dropped by more than 89,000 students this year, the lowest level in at least two decades.

One way to close the gap is to recruit college-educated adults from other states to relocate to Pennsylvania, but Greenstein points out that the state’s tax code favors retirees over working people.

Another option is for the government to increase its investment in higher education to make it more affordable.

He noted that Pennsylvania is the seventh most expensive state for college, has the second highest debt load, with students graduating with an average debt of (dollar)36,000, and has the 48th highest level of state investment in higher education in the country.

Greenstein and the chairwoman of the State System of Higher Education, Cynthia Shapira, recently sent a letter to Gov.

urging them to make a historic investment in the state-owned university system, Tom Wolf and legislative leaders.

The letter requests (dollar)550 million in state funding for the system’s operating budget next year (an increase of nearly (dollar)73 million), as well as the beginning of an annual allocation of (dollar)201 million in direct aid to students attending system universities to help them cover tuition and other costs.

In addition, the governor and lawmakers have promised a one-time investment of (dollar)200 million over three years to redesign the system in order to address its financial challenges and…

