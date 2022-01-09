A law school in Paris has been accused of anti-Semitism.

A law school in Paris has been accused of Islamophobia.

She was threatened with expulsion from the oath ceremony if she did not remove her headscarf, according to a student lawyer.

PARIS, FRANCE

After being threatened with expulsion from an oath ceremony for wearing a headscarf, a young Muslim student accused France’s most prestigious legal institution of Islamophobia.

Sara, a graduating lawyer who only gave her first name, told Revolution Permanente, a far-left digital news site, that she was singled out during a ceremony Thursday at the Palais des Congres in Paris for wearing a headscarf.

The Ecole de Formation des Barreaux (EFB), a professional training school for lawyers under the jurisdiction of the Paris Court of Appeal, forced her to remove her head covering.

“You must remove your hat.”

“If you don’t take it off, you’ll walk out of the room and won’t be able to take the oath,” she said a school administrator demanded.

She claimed that after being yelled at in front of other students, she felt threatened and humiliated, and that she had no choice but to leave.

A magistrate accompanied Sara to the back of the auditorium to ensure she removed her headscarf, according to Sara.

If she wanted to be a professional lawyer, she wasn’t allowed to wear a headscarf.

Richard Malka, the president of the Paris bar and a well-known lawyer, was a guest speaker at the small oath-taking ceremony, which served as a warm-up for the main oath required before becoming a lawyer.

Malka, who famously fought racism charges brought against satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo for publishing Prophet Mohammad’s caricatures, gave a speech about the importance of free speech.

“I was asked to take off my headscarf half an hour before the speech.”

Sara remarked, “I found that completely hypocritical.”

Witnessing the incident, another student named Romane denounced the racist legal system that discriminates against minorities.

“After a young woman was publicly humiliated and exposed, R Malka gave a speech saying the courts are the only place where we have absolute freedom of expression,” Romane wrote on Twitter.