A lawsuit alleging that Williamsport police officers used excessive force and destroyed a home has been re-filed.

A lawsuit alleging that Williamsport police officers used excessive force and desecrated a home has been re-filed.

WILLIAMSPORT – A Williamsport woman has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that police raided her home without cause and pointed guns at three people, including a child, but no one was charged.

Libby Williams’ lawsuit was dismissed by US Middle District Judge Mathew W Brann a month ago, but she was given 30 days to file an amended complaint addressing the flaws in the first one.

Williams’ 10-year-old son and adopted son Rocellus Z Carter are named as plaintiffs in the new lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday.

The defendants are Lycoming County detectives Tyson Havens and William Weber, as well as 20 unnamed officers.

The lawsuit stems from a 5:30 a.m. raid on Williams’ home in the 2800 block of Linn Street in September.

29th of 2020.

Weber, who is no longer with the district attorney’s office, claimed that he was not involved in the raid.

In the first complaint, he was not mentioned.

According to the new lawsuit,

Officers stormed the house without warning, pointing guns at the occupants, and searching and seizing items without lawful authority.

Despite not being properly dressed for the weather, the three were handcuffed, led outside, and told to sit on the grass in the rain.

Havens refused to give Williams proper clothing or show him a warrant.

When Carter questioned why they were being held, an officer slammed a gun against his head and yelled, “Shut up right now!”

Williams and her young son were taken to police headquarters and handcuffed to a bench, interrogated, and held for five hours.

Officers told the boy to say his goodbyes to his mother because she was going to prison for a long time. The boy was terrified and stressed.

Williams was prevented from filing a formal complaint with the district attorney about the “outrageous” conduct by Havens, Weber, and other officers.

When Williams returned home, she found damaged furniture, food strewn about, the shower filled with cabinet contents, family photos on the floor, the television and oven broken, and holes in the walls from flash grenades, according to Williams.

Brann discovered that the original complaint was vague…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https