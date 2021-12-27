A lawsuit challenging the election results in Iraq has been dismissed by an Iraqi court.

A court in Iraq has dismissed a lawsuit challenging election results.

The court’s decision on Monday is final.

BAGHDAD is the capital of Iraq.

A lawsuit challenging the results of Iraq’s parliamentary elections was dismissed by the Federal Court on Monday.

The court had rejected the lawsuit filed by Shia groups, according to the state news agency INA, without providing any additional details.

Iraq’s Federal Court is the country’s highest judicial authority, and its decisions are final and cannot be appealed.

The election was won by a bloc led by Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr.

In the 329-member parliament, the party won 73 seats in ten elections.

Pro-Iranian parties, on the other hand, saw their seats drop from 48 in the 2018 elections to only 17 this year.

On December 1st,

4, Hadi al-Ameri, the Fatah coalition’s leader, filed a lawsuit in Federal Court challenging the election results, citing technical and legal violations.

