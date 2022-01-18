A lawyer for a Baltimore prosecutor who has been indicted lays out his case.

The lawyer for a Baltimore prosecutor who has been charged with corruption lays out his case.

BALTIMORE — Baltimore’s top prosecutor is innocent of federal charges that she lied about the pandemic affecting her personal businesses in order to withdraw money from her retirement savings, according to her lawyer, who defended her purchase of two vacation homes in Florida.

Marilyn Mosby, the Baltimore State’s Attorney, is accused of lying about meeting the requirements for coronavirus-related distributions from a city retirement plan.

Mosby’s lawyer, A Scott Bolden, told reporters on Monday that she was entitled to a penalty-free early withdrawal from her retirement savings.

According to The Baltimore Sun, Bolden said at a news conference, “I’m telling you she’s not only innocent, but we have professionals who she consulted with.”

Mosby was charged with perjury and making false mortgage applications in connection with the purchase of a home in Kissimmee, Florida, and a condominium in Long Boat Key, Florida, last Thursday.

Mosby, who was paid her full gross state’s attorney salary of (dollar)247,955, allegedly falsely certified that she suffered financial hardships as a result of the coronavirus when she applied to withdraw (dollar)90,000 from Baltimore’s deferred compensation plans, according to the indictment.

Mosby’s fledgling private businesses — Mahogany Elite Travel, Mahogany Elite Enterprises LLC, and Mahogany Elite Consulting — were able to make the withdrawals, according to Bolden.

Mosby has previously stated that she founded the companies to “help underserved Black families who don’t usually have the opportunity to travel outside of urban cities so they can vacation at various destinations around the world at affordable rates,” according to the newspaper.

“These were new businesses.”

As a result, along with some other facts that we must present, that certainly absolves her of any wrongdoing,” Bolden said.

Mosby stated on Friday that she did not lie on her mortgage application.

“I wanted to make it clear to the people of Baltimore that I’ve done nothing wrong.”

She claimed, “I did not defraud anyone to take money from my retirement savings.”

Mosby, 41, gained national attention in 2015 when she filed criminal charges against six police officers in the death of Freddie Gray, a Black man who died while in police custody, sparking protests and riots.

The officers were not found guilty.