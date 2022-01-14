A lawyer for eight Epstein victims claims that her clients may testify in the Prince Andrew trial alongside Virginia Giuffre.

According to a lawyer for eight Epstein victims, her clients may testify in the Prince Andrew trial alongside Virginia Giuffre.

One or more of the women’s right to anonymity may be waived, according to Los Angeles lawyer Lisa Bloom.

Several other victims of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring may support Virginia Giuffre in her sexual assault civil trial against Prince Andrew, according to the lawyer representing eight women who were also abused by the late financier.

In an interview with i, Los Angeles attorney Lisa Bloom mentioned that some of her clients may testify at the trial, and that one or more of them may waive their right to anonymity in order to do so.

“Yes, absolutely,” Ms Bloom said when asked if some of her clients might end up on Ms Giuffre’s witness list.

“I think that remains to be seen,” she said of whether some of the women will be willing to give up their right to anonymity during any trial.

Ms Giuffre, one of Epstein’s victims, has filed a civil claim against the Duke of York, who was stripped of his honorary military titles by the Queen on Thursday and will no longer use the style His Royal Highness.

Four other victims testified against former British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell during her recent trial, in which she was found guilty of being a co-conspirator with the late paedophile.

The women claimed that Epstein sexually abused them when they were under the age of 18 – the legal age of consent in the United States – and that Maxwell aided and sometimes participated in the abuse.

Only Annie Farmer, who testified under her real name, was one of the four witnesses.

Two more, “Kate” and “Jane,” used fictitious names, while Carolyn used only her first name.

A New York jury found Maxwell guilty of five of the six charges leveled against her.

Her legal team has vowed to appeal the conviction, despite her continued protests of innocence.

Despite raising the possibility of some of her clients testifying as witnesses in Prince Andrew’s trial, Ms Bloom remains skeptical that the case will go to trial, as it could be settled before the Duke faces a six-person jury in New York.

“It’ll really come down to Virginia and Prince Andrew,” she said, adding that 95 percent of the decision will be made by them.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.