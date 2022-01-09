A leading nutritionist recommends taking small steps toward a healthier diet rather than obsessing over your five-a-day.

Many people, according to Dr. Gillian Purdon, would be better off making small but long-term dietary changes rather than attempting to meet a specific goal.

According to Scotland’s top nutritionist, getting the recommended five portions of fruit and vegetables per day can be “unachievable” for people trying to eat healthier.

Many people would be better off making smaller but more sustainable changes to their diets, according to Dr Gillian Purdon, head of nutrition at Food Standards Scotland (FSS), the national agency tasked with improving people’s diets.

“A small change is better than no change,” she said in an interview with i, arguing that what is achievable for individuals depends on their circumstances.

Official data has consistently shown that people across the UK have struggled to meet the five-a-day target since the campaign began in 2003.

According to FSS, the current average intake of fruit and vegetables in Scotland is only 2.9 portions per day.

Due to the high cost of fresh fruits and vegetables and children who refuse to eat what is on their plates, Dr Purdon believes that achieving the five-a-day goal can be “unachievable, expensive, and wasteful” for some families.

“I think trying to do too much all at once is just overwhelming and you’re not going to keep going with it,” she said when asked for advice to people struggling to hit the target.

“We’d rather get people to do things that are more sustainable over time rather than just saying, ‘I’ll do it for a week, then realize it’s too much for me, so I’ll stop.'”

“It’s better to make a small change than none at all.”

‘I’ve done this and that’s it, I’m derailed, I’ll just forget about it,’ I believe many dieters feel.

“What I would suggest is that at each mealtime, try to have a portion of fruit and vegetables,” she added.

That will get you to three meals, whether it’s breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

“If you’re already doing that, try substituting a piece of fruit or some vegetables for one of your snacks.”

“If you don’t eat enough fruits and vegetables, try to eat one a day or once in a while, so.”

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.