A-League clubs’ woe in Asian Champs League

A-LEAGUE CLUB STRUGGLES IN ASIAN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

* Since Western Sydney Wanderers’ breakthrough title triumph in 2014, Australian clubs have played 83 Asian Champions League matches, with a record of 22 wins, 22 draws and 39 defeats.

* Thirteen of 39 defeats by A-League clubs in the ACL since 2014 have been by a margin of three goals or more.

* Sydney FC, who have won the A-League championship in two of the past three seasons, have won just one of their past 17 ACL matches, and seven of 33 overall.

* Sydney FC, have conceded two or more goals in 15 of their 33 ACL games.

* Western Sydney (2014 title) and Adelaide (final in 2008, quarter-final in 2012) are the only clubs to have progressed beyond the round of 16.