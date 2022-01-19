A lesbian couple from the United States with three young children has been “slaughtered” and their dismembered body parts have been discovered in bags along a Mexican highway.

A lesbian couple from the United States and their three young children were “slaughtered” and their dismembered body parts were discovered in bags on a Mexican highway.

In Mexico, the dismembered body parts of a lesbian couple with three young children were discovered in plastic bags on the side of the road.

Julissa Ramirez and Nohemi Median Martinez, both from Texas, have been identified as the couple.

They were discovered dead on the side of the road between Ciudad Juarez and El Porvenir, in the Mexican state of Chihuahua, on January 17.

The couple, whose ages were not revealed, married on July 20, 2021, in El Paso, Texas, which is just across the border from Mexico.

They had three young children, two girls and one boy, all of whom are now orphans.

To protect the children’s privacy, the names and ages of the children have not been released, nor has it been revealed whether they were adopted or if they were either woman’s biological children conceived with the help of a donor.

The couple’s dismembered bodies were discovered by the side of the road, and relatives were summoned to identify their loved ones’ butchered remains.

The Chihuahua State Attorney General’s Office has launched an investigation into the heinous murders, but no arrests have been made so far.

It’s unclear if authorities have any suspects at this time.

The couple’s whereabouts and actions in the hours leading up to their deaths are currently being investigated by authorities.

Several LGBTQ(plus) communities have called for justice in the double homicide, and Chihuahua Governor Maru Campos has promised that the case will not go unpunished.

With these two deaths, there have now been four women killed in Juarez, Mexico, in the last three days.

One of the women in the second discovery was discovered dead on the spot.

According to Juarez officials, the second woman was discovered alive and crying, but she died later.

El Diario reports that the women were tortured and shot.

They were found in the Patria-Zaragoza neighborhood’s Cuauhtémoc y Nombre de Dios intersection.

According to El Diario, the women were 30 and 35 years old and have yet to be identified.

According to El Diario, there have been 65 homicide victims this year, with 11 of them being women.