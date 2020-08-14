A-level results changes explained as students use mock exams in ‘triple lock’

Frantic changes to A-level results have been rushed in for hundreds of thousands of teenagers in England.

This morning, 18-year-olds up and down the country get their grades, despite not being able to sit their exams due to coronavirus.

And many face being disappointed – because 40% of those grades are being “revised” from what teachers first said they should get.

The majority of those revised grades are set to be lower than what teachers said students should get.

That will prompt chaos as students who’d miss out on uni places or jobs launch an avalanche of appeals.

And there’ll be more turmoil next week as GCSE grades arrive, having been working out under the same system.

To head off fears about the system, the government last night introduced a last-minute “triple lock”.

The new system will let pupils use their mock exam results from earlier this year to mount an appeal.

But the change could raise more problems than it solves – as universities weren’t consulted and school leaders say it “beggars belief”.

Tory ministers have refused to apologise for the last-minute confusion, even giving themselves an ‘A-minus’.

So what exactly has happened and how will A-level results work under the new system?

Here’s what you need to know.

Are you getting your A-level results today? What do you think? Join the debate in our comments below.

Coronavirus forced schools to shut and meant GCSE and A-level exams were cancelled this summer.

But students still need results to leave school with – which have been worked out without those exams.

Students’ grades in England are based on predicted grades, submitted by their teachers.

But those predictions have been moderated by exam boards first, before they get turned into a final grade.

This “standardisation” is supposed to make sure the same standard is applied for all students, whichever school, college or part of the country they come from. But many will see their grades cut as a result.

40% of all A-level grades today have been “revised” in England. It’s safe to say the majority of those have been lowered.

Without the “standardisation” process, grades would have been inflated by 12% this year.

Schools Minister Nick Gibb insisted the “vast majority” of changes are only by one grade.

The government announced a new approach on Tuesday night to ensure pupils don’t fall through the cracks.

GCSE and A-level students will now get a “triple lock”, meaning they can effectively take the best result from three options.

The first option is to use the standardised grade that all students are getting today.(THU)

The second option is to appeal using a grade from mock exams earlier in the year.

The third option is to re-sit exams in October.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said it will “provide reassurance to students and ensure they are able to progress with the next stage of their lives.”

Yes.

Schools can also appeal on the basis of a technical error with the results.

And they can appeal by arguing historic data on their performance – used to calculate results – is wrong.

This could include if there are specific talented students or a rapid improvement in the school.

UK ministers saw the chaos unfolding in Scotland, where more than 100,000 students had their grades downgraded under a similar system.

Nicola Sturgeon’s government faces fury after pupils from deprived areas were said to be worst-hit.

Schools Minister Nick Gibb said “it’s not a coincidence” that England’s changes were announced now, as “we looked very carefully at what was happening in Scotland”.

He added: “We apologise to nobody for finding solutions, even at the 11th hour, to stop any student being disadvantaged by this system.”

No.

Students who want to use a mock exam result can only do so through a formal appeal.

The mock exam will have to meet a definition of a “valid” mock, which is to be set by exams regulator Ofqual.

The student’s school will be required to submit evidence to their exam board to show the mock was a valid one.

This includes it being held under exam conditions.

If a student’s university place is dependent on an appeal, exam boards will do “all that is possible” to resolve appeals by September 7.

In all other cases exam boards aim to complete initial reviews within 42 days of the receipt of an application.

Entries for AS & A level re-sits in the autumn have to be made by September 4.

If a student is still awaiting an appeal result, they can enter for a re-sit and then withdraw later on if they don’t need to sit it any more.

In theory, yes.

The government has asked universities to be flexible and wait until students have gone through an appeal.

Some universities will also offer late starts in January to students who take re-sits in October.

But neither of these are compulsory. Mr Gibb admitted not all of them will offer a late start in January, but claimed “most” will.

Yes, according to minister Nick Gibb.

An extra £30m has been set aside to help schools with the cost of resits.

This includes booking venues, sourcing invigilators, and meeting the cost of autumn exam fees where needed.

It could also include booking exam venues outside school grounds.

No.

Universities were not consulted on the last-minute moving of the goalposts.

And the Association of School and College Leaders said using mock results “beggars belief”.

General secretary Geoff Barton said the plan creates the risk of “massive inconsistency” from school to school, as mock exams are not standardised across the country.

Some schools make mocks tougher to push students, while others make them easier to encourage them.

Many students will also not have taken mocks as seriously as they would have taken a “real” exam.

Some students won’t have a “valid” mock to judge. Others may not even have taken a mock at all before schools closed in March, leaving their fate to teacher prediction.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to change course or risk “robbing a generation of their future”.

Scotland was first out of the blocks with its solution – and the first to make a U-turn amid pupils’ fury.

Scotland took teacher estimates and moderated them, with 124,000 such results downgraded.

Critics said it unfairly hit pupils from deprived backgrounds, or at low-performing schools.

The Scottish Government was this week forced into a hasty backflip.

Downgraded results will now be scrapped, with teacher estimates back in.

But any student whose grade happened to have been moderated upwards can still keep the higher result.

This is further than ministers have gone in England.

The Scottish education system is different to that in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, with Highers being the equivalent of A-levels.

The Welsh Government has insisted there will be no such problems for their A-level results.

Minister Julie James said Wales uses different modelling to Scotland, and that nearly half of pupils’ final mark was based on AS-levels completed last year.

There had been concerns from students that such a model would mean pupils at schools which had historically not performed as well would be unfairly hit.

Results will be based on teachers’ predictions and statistical modelling.

Teachers were asked to predict the grades they thought pupils would have achieved had exams gone ahead, based on coursework, the result of mock exams, and homework.

Schools were also requested to rank pupils in each subject.

But Northern Ireland’s exams body, the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment, said students will have a broader scope to appeal their A-level and GCSE grades.