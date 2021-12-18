A Libyan court has given Haftar permission to run for president.

Libya’s elections commission will release the final list of candidates for the December elections on Wednesday.

There are 24 polls available.

Libya’s capital is Tripoli.

According to local media, the Tripoli Court of Appeal overturned an earlier ruling that barred Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar from participating in this month’s presidential elections.

The private Libyan television station Al-Ahrar reported that a court had decided to allow Haftar to run in the December election.

A court in al-Zawiya, in western Libya, ruled last week that Haftar should not be allowed to vote.

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of former Libyan strongman Muammar Gaddafi, was disqualified from voting last month by a Libyan court, which he appealed.

Libyan presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for December.

24 people were killed as a result of a UN-sponsored agreement reached by Libyan political rivals in Tunisia last November.

Libyans are hoping that the upcoming elections will help to end a long-running armed conflict in the oil-rich country.

