A license fee advertisement from the 1980s has resurfaced, demonstrating the BBC’s willingness to take risks to secure funding.

After Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries announced that the licence fee would be eliminated, a slew of celebrities came out in support of the broadcasting corporation.

Following the latest row over the payment, a punchy BBC ad from the 1980s resurfaced, showing the broadcaster’s strong defense of the cost of the licence fee.

After Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries announced that the next licence fee settlement “will be the last,” BBC actor and radio presenter Adil Ray shared the clip on Twitter with the line, “What has the BBC ever given us?”

Ms Dorries stated that it was time to “discuss and debate new ways of funding the BBC,” but she did not elaborate on the government’s preferred option.

Mr Ray’s tweet, which has received thousands of likes and shares, demonstrates how bold the broadcaster has been in justifying the license fee price to the public in the past.

The commercial, which is based on the Monty Python sketch “What have the Romans ever done for us?” from The Life of Brian, shows actor John Cleese complaining about the £58 he spent on the license fee before being shown several examples of how his money is spent.

“Fifty-eight pounds for the privilege of watching television on your own television set in the privacy of your own home.”

In the two-and-a-half minute clip, he tells the bartender, “It’s diabolical.”

“What have we ever gotten from the BBC for £58?” says the narrator.

Moira Stuart, David Jason, and Sir David Attenborough are among the celebrities who respond to him from the BBC’s sports, news, politics, comedy, radio, and children’s programs at the time.

Throughout the clip, Cleese increasingly agrees that there is value, saying, “Fair enough, fair enough,” before being bombarded with more examples.

“Apart from excellent dramas, natural history programmes, sports coverage, news current affairs, documentaries, consumer programming, series, films, Radio 1, Radio 2, Radio 3, Radio 4, children’s television, science, comedy, alternative comedy, and music… what has the BBC ever given us?” he concludes, before the late Terry Wogan adds “chat shows.”

“The BBC Is 16p a day really too much to ask?” reads the last line of the advertisement.

Today’s payment is the annual payment, which is normally changed on April 1st of each year.

