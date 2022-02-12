A ‘lifeline’ crew van has been given to a Glasgow homeless charity to help’reduce drug deaths.’

This week, Peoples, an independent Ford dealer in Glasgow, presented the six-seater Transit crew van to Glasgow charity Homeless Project Scotland, promising to maintain and service it.

“This is more than a van for us – it’s a lifeline,” Colin McInnes, who founded the charity, said.

We’ll have a Naloxone-trained team on board, which will assist them in saving lives while patrolling the streets.

“It will be used to transport essential goods, to transport our cycle teams to key locations to deliver hot food and essentials to vulnerable people in desperate need of assistance, and to safely transport our hardworking volunteers home.”

Colin claims that the charity has never needed more help, citing recent statistics that show a 27% increase in homelessness in Glasgow alone.

He is concerned that the increase in energy prices will exacerbate the problem, and he has already received calls from desperate families struggling to make ends meet.

The six-seater Transit crew van is Peoples’ second donation to the charity; in 2020, the dealership gave the charity a Transit van, which it has maintained ever since.

It has transported an estimated 20,000 tons of food to date, including 8.5 tons of discarded supermarket produce that is transformed into nutritious meals for the homeless.

It’s also been used to transport white goods to families in need and to transport volunteers to and from the charity’s emergency soup kitchen beneath the Hielanman’s Umbrella on Glasgow’s Argyle Street.

Peoples Chairman Brian Gilda said he is proud to support a charity that is doing important work for a cause close to his heart.

“Years ago, I had a close friend who had emotional problems and ended up homeless and deeply ashamed on the streets of Glasgow,” he explained.

However, anyone can become a victim of circumstance, and that friend is now back on their feet after receiving assistance.

