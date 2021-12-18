A live-animal-free animal show is touring the United Kingdom.

A crocodile, a wolf, a shark, an orangutan, gorillas, and a wolf will join the dinosaurs.

In 2022, The Animal Guyz will bring their show to theaters across the UK, introducing the audience to an elephant and its baby, a crocodile, a wolf, a shark, an orangutan, gorillas, and a wolf, among other animals – all without using live animals.

A Triceratops with a baby will be among the four live dinosaurs on stage.

In 2020, the Animal Guyz decided to commit to delivering something that would entertain and educate the entire family while avoiding the use of live animals.

“It took five years in the making, but we felt it was critical that we be able to show people all over the world different animals, help them learn and appreciate these amazing creatures, and do so in a way that didn’t use real animals,” said Craig Crowton, founder of Animal Guyz.

“It’s a vegan-friendly animal show!”

The audience will enjoy sketches, songs, and comedy, as well as plenty of opportunities to learn and be educated about animals from all over the world.

“Our goal is to put on a show unlike any other, leaving people thoroughly entertained and with a wealth of knowledge about animals.”

We cram a lot in, including animal phobias, and we do it in such a fun way that you don’t even realize you’re learning.”

Visit https://www.theanimalguyz.com for more information on The Animal Guyz’s 2022 tour.