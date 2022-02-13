A London bar’s upstairs floor collapsed, trapping thirteen people.

The mezzanine floor at Two More Years in east London caved in, prompting the London Ambulance Service to declare a major incident.

A mezzanine floor at a London bar and restaurant collapsed, rescuing seven people.

On Saturday evening, the incident occurred at Two More Years in Roach Road, Hackney Wick, east London.

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) declared a major incident and said 13 people were treated, three of whom had potentially serious injuries and ten of whom had minor injuries.

Four people were taken to major trauma centers and hospitals.

Crews were called to reports that a portion of a building had collapsed at 4.44 p.m., according to Brian Jordan, LAS strategic commander.

“We declared a major incident and sent a number of resources to the scene,” he said.

“Incident response officers, advanced paramedics, tactical advisers, clinical team managers, units from our hazardous area response team, and several ambulances and fast response unit car crews were among those who responded.”

“We also dispatched London Air Ambulance teams.”

“We treated 13 people in collaboration with emergency services partners.”

“Three of the patients had potentially serious injuries, while the other ten had injuries that were less serious.

“Four people were taken to major trauma centers and hospitals.”

“There was just this sort of cracking sort of noise and dust started coming down,” a man who was in the venue at the time said.

“My friend and I just dashed to the side, and it all came crashing down in a matter of seconds.”

The man remarked that it was fortunate that no one else was sitting directly beneath the mezzanine floor when it collapsed.

He saw one person being carried out on a stretcher and into an ambulance, but he said the majority of the injured appeared to have minor cuts and bruises.

“Firefighters conducted a systematic search of the building and rescued seven people from inside,” said LFB station commander Sacha Clement, who was on the scene.

“They were trapped on the remaining portion of the mezzanine floor, and crews used a ladder to bridge the gap between the floor and the internal staircase to safely remove them from the structure.”

“We’re coordinating with our emergency services partners, and a number of people have been treated on the spot and transported to the hospital.”

According to LFB, about 50 people left.

