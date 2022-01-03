A longer Omicron peak could prolong infections and cause long-term disruption to government services.

Scientists now fear that the new variant’s wave of cases will last longer than expected, rather than being short and sharp.

When the Omicron variant first arrived on these shores, it was accompanied by the hope that, while more virulent, it would be over quickly.

After it was first reported in southern Africa, all eyes were on the pattern of infections coming out of the country to learn more about how the new coronavirus would behave.

Data from South Africa’s Gauteng province, which was hit hard by the new variant at first, showed a nearly vertical line of rising infections followed by a similar line of reduction, like a heart monitor’s blip.

It has sparked hopes that a similar trend will emerge in the UK, with hundreds of thousands of people becoming infected in a short period of time, before caes of the variant peaks and then rapidly declines.

However, government scientists are now doubting whether the UK will follow suit.

People are reducing their interactions with others as a result of frightening headlines about rising infections and an increase in hospital admissions.

When you add in the fact that people tend to “hibernate” in January, it’s possible that the public will unwittingly “squash the sombrero,” as Boris Johnson put it.

Unlike in March 2020, however, this act of public self-regulation could result in a longer, more sustained peak of infections, potentially causing a longer period of public service disruption.

Over the autumn, the NHS struggled to maintain its general medicine and elective surgery services as it battled the long tail of Delta infections; it may be forced to start the New Year with a new pitched battle with Omicron in the coming months.

