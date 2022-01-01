A look inside the Christiania commune in Copenhagen’s hippie hippie hippie hippie hippie hippie hippie hippie hippie hippie hippie hippie hippie hippie hippie hip

A look inside Christiania commune in Copenhagen’s hippie hippie hippie hippie hippie hippie hippie hippie hippie hippie hippie hippie hippie hippie hippie hippie

In this Danish haven for outcasts, junkies, and eccentrics, flower power ideals are blossoming.

The Age of Aquarius emerged shortly after the late 1960s hippie heyday, and it is still alive and well in Copenhagen’s Christiania neighborhood today.

Outcasts, junkies, eccentrics, anarchists, and anyone associated with a counterculture flock to the commune, which attracts outcasts, junkies, eccentrics, anarchists, and anyone associated with a counterculture.

Flower power ideals are still alive and well in this semi-autonomous district 50 years after they first sprouted, even if they occasionally clash with modern life.

Kirsten Larsen, a gregarious social anthropologist with bright orange hair who runs Christiania’s information center and art gallery, says, “The spirit and atmosphere are very much about personal freedom and peaceful coexistence.”

Mrs Larsen, 67, moved to the area in the 1970s and has lived there ever since.

“We’re proud to say that our principles haven’t changed,” she says.

Christiania, which is part of the Christianshavn borough in Copenhagen and is a 15-minute walk from the royal family’s Amalienborg palace, has a population of around 850 people.

The district’s dozen streets stretch for a mile around a man-made lake, following the old fortifications of Copenhagen.

Car-free Christiania is made up of self-built homes, wagons, workshops, art galleries, concert halls, organic cafés, jazz clubs, cocktail bars, and skate parks.

Drugs are sold at pop-up booths, and peace and love maxims are enshrined in the community.

With its own flag – three yellow dots on a red background – it has become a popular tourist stop in Copenhagen, alongside the Little Mermaid statue and Tivoli Gardens, with celebrities like Bob Dylan, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Metallica passing through.

Mrs Larsen claims that it happened by chance.

When a group of hippies arrived on September 26, 1971, the area was an abandoned 18th-century naval barracks.

They spoke of a nirvana, a community that belonged to no one and everyone at the same time.

Mrs Larsen explains, “It started with a squat.”

“Many of the homes are protected and cannot be demolished.”

Repairs would have been prohibitively expensive, so no one was interested.

That’s pretty cool.

