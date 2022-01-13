A lottery ticket worth over (dollar)460,000 was sold in central Pennsylvania.

A lottery ticket worth over $400,000 was sold in central Pennsylvania.
1. In York County, a prize-winning ticket worth (dollar)462,934 was sold.
Penn’s Market, 25 South Penn St., York, will be awarded a bonus of (dollar)500 for selling the winning ticket.
The winning ticket was purchased in the (dollar)10 Fast Play game “Willy Wonka Golden Ticket,” which has a progressive top prize of (dollar)100,000.
Fast Play games are similar to Scratch-Off games in that they do not require scratching a ticket or waiting for a drawing.
To find out if they’ve won, players can check their tickets, scan them at a Lottery retailer, or use the official Lottery app.
The top prize winner must sign the back of the ticket and contact the Lottery as soon as possible at 800-692-7481.
Prizes and tickets must be claimed and validated within one year of the ticket’s purchase.
Withholding taxes are applied to all lottery prizes worth more than (dollar)5,000.
