A lump of ice smashed into the windscreen of a British Airways flight at 35,000 feet, shattering it.

A shattered windscreen has been found on a BA holiday flight after a lump of ice from a jet 1,000 feet above smashed into it at 35,000 feet.

A tough inner glass screen saved the pilots on the Boeing 777 flying from Gatwick to Costa Rica.

The plane arrived at its destination safely.

“It was quite a bang,” a source told the Sun yesterday.

“It’s a one-in-a-million chance that this will ever happen, but the passengers and crew are lucky that the planes were flying in the same direction and the falling ice speed was relatively low.”

“The impact could have been catastrophic if the planes had collided while flying in opposite directions.”

“There was no need for an emergency descent or landing,” a BA spokesman said.

“Our teams have been hard at work behind the scenes, and another plane is currently en route from Montego Bay to San Jose to transport passengers who have been delayed on their journeys.”