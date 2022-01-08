A man accused of purchasing a gun for Kyle Rittenhouse has agreed to a plea bargain.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The man who bought Kyle Rittenhouse an assault-style rifle when he was 17 has agreed to plead no contest to contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a non-criminal citation, in order to avoid convictions on the two felonies he was charged with.

Dominick Black, 20, was charged with two counts of delivering a dangerous weapon to a minor that resulted in death in November 2020, according to the Journal Sentinel.

The two counts were filed in relation to protesters Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, who were fatally shot by Rittenhouse on August 31st.

Kenosha, Wisconsin, on March 25, 2020.

In May of that year, Black was 18 years old when he bought the rifle for Rittenhouse from a hardware store in Rusk County.

Rittenhouse was too young to legally buy the weapon at the age of 17.

Rittenhouse used the rifle during protests in Kenosha in August 2020, killing two people and wounding a third.

A jury found him not guilty in November, based on his claim of self-defense.

Black was the first prosecution witness at Rittenhouse’s trial, but his own charges were in jeopardy after Judge Bruce Schroeder agreed to dismiss one of Rittenhouse’s charges — that he unlawfully possessed a firearm as a minor.

Schroeder was persuaded by the defense that a loophole in the law allows 17-year-olds to possess rifles and shotguns, or that the law is too vague to be enforced.

Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger submitted a proposed plea agreement on Friday.

It was suggested that Black would plead no contest to a pair of citations and pay a $2,000 fine, with the felony charges being dismissed.

A hearing has been set for Monday morning.

Schroeder could reject the deal or dismiss the original felony counts based on his decision in the Rittenhouse case regarding the minors-with-firearms law.