A man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl is wanted by police in central Pennsylvania.

Police are looking for a man from central Pennsylvania who is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl.

A 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a Lower Paxton Township man while she was visiting central Pennsylvania earlier this year, according to police.

Diego A Torres-Gutierrez, 23, is charged with rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, statutory sexual assault, and minor corruption.

Torres-Gutierrez allegedly sexually assaulted the 12-year-old girl between February and March.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, he was arrested between the hours of 19–24 at his home on the 5000 block of Shope Place.

Torres-Gutierrez allegedly raped the girl and inappropriately touched her, according to the affidavit.

According to police, she reported the assault after she got home.

Anyone with information on Torres-Gutierrez’s whereabouts is urged to contact Det.

Call Dan Smeck at 717-554-1341, or use CrimeWatch to submit a tip.

