A man and three dogs died in an unintentional fire in rural Pennsylvania, according to investigators.

TROUT RUN – A 32-year-old man was killed in an early Saturday morning fire in rural northern Lycoming County, according to state police.

They did not identify the man, and Coroner Charles E Kiessling Jr. stated that he would not do so until all family members had been informed.

The man and three dogs died in the fire that engulfed a trailer north of Trout Run at 1:58 a.m.

When the first fire units arrived, the flames were shooting through the roof, according to Trout Run Chief Nick Smith.

He stated that there was no way to attempt a rescue.

He said the victim was discovered near a door of a house on Lower Bodines Road near Slacks Run Road.

He was declared dead on the spot.

The fire was classified as accidental by state police fire investigators, but no further information was provided.

The fire was brought under control in half an hour, but Smith said the structure was destroyed.

According to him, firefighters stopped the flames from spreading to a nearby trailer separated by a breezeway, where other family members lived.

Because streams in the area were frozen over, a second alarm was sent out to get more tankers to provide water, he said.

